Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $34.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 7.81% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 22, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, up 4.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Urban Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Urban Outfitters is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.03, so we one might conclude that Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. URBN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

