Urban Outfitters (URBN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed the most recent trading day at $35.73, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 5.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.27%.

Urban Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion, up 5.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $5.05 billion, which would represent changes of +60.57% and +5.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.29% higher. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.8, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, URBN's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

