Urban Outfitters (URBN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $33.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 6.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.88% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.24 billion, up 4.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $5.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% higher. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Urban Outfitters's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.27, so we one might conclude that Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that URBN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URBN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

