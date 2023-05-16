Urban Outfitters (URBN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Urban Outfitters (URBN) closed at $27.10, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 1.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.38% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.13% in that time.

Urban Outfitters will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +42.29% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Urban Outfitters is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Urban Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.56, so we one might conclude that Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.