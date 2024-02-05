Urban Outfitters (URBN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Urban Outfitters (URBN) standing at $40.45, reflecting a -0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 18.12% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Urban Outfitters in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting an 82.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion, up 7.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.76% higher. Urban Outfitters currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Urban Outfitters is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.93.

Also, we should mention that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 112, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

