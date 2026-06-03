Urban Outfitters Stock Stalls Despite Another Strong Quarter

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) delivered a strong first quarter, posting record sales and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. The results extended the retailer's recent run of strong quarters and highlighted continued strength across its brands.

Investors were pleased with the results, sending shares modestly higher following the earnings release. Since then, however, the stock has drifted lower. The pullback may reflect concerns about tariffs and freight costs, or perhaps some profit-taking after the stock hit an all-time high in January.

Record Results Driven by Strength Across Brands

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Urban Outfitters, whose portfolio includes retail brands such as Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters, reported earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $1.16 a year ago and 18 cents ahead of Wall Street expectations. Revenue rose 11.4% year over year to $1.48 billion, beating estimates by nearly $17 million.

"Our teams delivered another outstanding quarter, exceeding our plans and setting new sales and operating profit records," Chief Operating Officer Frank Conforti said on theearnings call "All our retail segment brands delivered positive retail segment comps, while four of our five brands posted record first quarter sales."

Free People and FP Movement were particularly strong performers during the quarter, with Free People delivering 12% revenue growth and FP Movement reporting a 32% increase in brand revenue. Together, the FP Group achieved record first-quarter profitability, benefiting from record-low markdown rates, strong store performance, and leverage within the wholesale channel.

The company's clothing rental subscription service, Nuuly, and its wholesale segment also delivered strong results, with revenue increasing 35% and 25%, respectively.

Company Could See High-Single-Digit Sales Growth

During theearnings call Chief Financial Officer Melanie Marein-Efron said Urban Outfitters is off to a solid start in the second quarter and could achieve high-single-digit sales growth in both Q2 and the full fiscal year.

She cautioned, however, that Q2 gross margins could be flat to down about 25 basis points due to lower initial merchandise margins (IMU), higher tariffs, and fuel surcharges tied to the Middle East conflict.

Despite those headwinds, gross margins could expand by about 25 basis points for the full year, aided by an improvement in IMU during the second half. The outlook assumes tariffs remain at 10% through July before increasing to a blended rate of 15% in the second half of FY2027. It also incorporates a roughly 70-basis-point quarterly headwind from elevated fuel surcharges.

Stock Takes a Breather After Strong Run

Investors appeared to anticipate the strong quarter, as Urban Outfitters shares rose more than 4% ahead of the earnings release on higher-than-normal trading volume. The stock gained another nearly 3% in the session following the report, but has since given back those gains. At a recent price of $71.36, shares are trading roughly in line with their pre-earnings level.

Despite the recent pullback, Urban Outfitters has been a strong performer over the longer term. Shares have climbed more than 88% over the past five years as the company has continued to grow sales, expand profitability, and execute well across its brands.

That momentum helped drive the stock to an all-time intraday high of roughly $84 in January. Since then, shares have drifted lower. They are down about 5% year to date, though they remain up more than 8% over the past three months.

Analysts Still See Upside

Following the earnings report, two analysts raised their price targets on the stock, while one reiterated a Hold rating and another lowered its price target.

Overall, Wall Street remains bullish on Urban Outfitters. The stock carries a Moderate Buy rating based on 15 analyst ratings, including eight Buys and seven Holds. The consensus price target of just over $87 implies 20% upside from current levels, with price targets ranging from $72 to $100.

Urban Outfitters trades at about 13X earnings, below the retail industry's average of roughly 16X. However, the stock is more expensive than some apparel retail peers. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), whose shares rallied following a strong first-quarter earnings report, trades at about 7X earnings. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), which fell sharply after reporting first-quarter results, trades at roughly 10X earnings.

Short Interest Remains Elevated

Despite Wall Street's generally bullish outlook, short interest remains elevated. Roughly 7.2 million shares, or 12.4% of the float, were sold short as of May 15. While it's still elevated, the figure has declined from the levels seen over much of the past year, when more than 15% of the float was shorted.

Urban Outfitters continues to execute well, posting record sales and earnings while extending its recent run of strong quarters. While tariffs, freight costs, and a premium valuation relative to some peers may be giving investors pause, analysts remain broadly bullish. If their forecasts prove accurate, the stock could still see meaningful upside from current levels.

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