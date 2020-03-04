Urban Outfitters Stock Is Sinking After Charges Hit Quarterly Results

The retailer Urban Outfitter’s per-share earnings were less than half of what analysts expected.

Urban Outfitters shares are sliding after the retailer reported quarterly results tarred with impairment charges after the market closed on Tuesday.

Urban Outfitters stock (ticker: URBN) is down 5.8% in Wednesday trading. Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 28%, compared to the S&P 500’s 9% gain over that time.

The company, which owns Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and other brands, said it brought in $1.17 billion in sales and earned 20 cents per share. Comparable same-store sales rose 4%. The company said that it took a $13.9 million charge tied to goodwill impairment in its food and beverage division and $14.6 million in store impairment charges.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report sales of $1.17 billion, per-share earnings of 52 cents, and same-store sales growth of 3.9%, according to FactSet.

CEO Richard Hayne said in a release that “positive customer reaction to our early spring assortments bode well for continued ‘comp’ growth in the first quarter.”

One factor that is likely to help to limit the drop in the stock Wednesday is that on an adjusted basis, excluding the one-time impairment charges, the company said it earned 50 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 63 cents per share on an adjusted basis, so the shortfall relative to expectations was smaller in those terms.

Wedbush’s Jen Redding said in a note to clients that Urban Outfitters performed relatively poorly compared to its other retail brands. It reported flat retail store sales for Urban, driven by higher markdowns and lower margins, Redding wrote. She echoed Hayne’s point that the spring offerings were being well-received by customers. She has a Neutral rating on the stock but thinks that the stock is probably oversold now, writing that improvements in the first quarter may “spark long-term opportunity.”

JPMorgan’s Matthew Boss, who also has a Neutral rating on the shares, wrote to clients that the company is off to a solid start in fiscal 2020 but cautioned that management hasn’t included the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak in its forecasts.

