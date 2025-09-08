Is Urban Outfitters Set to Extend Its Multi-Brand Momentum in FY26?

Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN reported record second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with sales rising 11.3% year over year to $1.5 billion. All brands in the portfolio delivered positive comparable sales, with four of the five registering record fiscal second-quarter revenues. The performance reflected balanced growth across stores and digital channels, supported by disciplined execution, lower markdowns and stronger customer engagement.



Free People delivered a 14% increase in revenues, led by a 6.7% retail comparable sales gain and a 19% rise in wholesale revenues. FP Movement continued to fuel momentum with 30% total growth, including 14% retail comps and a 52% wholesale rally. Strength in sports bras and bottoms, along with effective marketing campaigns, drove this performance. Free People expanded with 10 new stores in the quarter, evenly split between Free People and FP Movement, and is expected to deliver mid-single-digit retail comps growth in the fiscal third quarter.



Nuuly achieved its most profitable quarter, posting a 53.2% revenue increase as active subscribers climbed 48.1% to about 370,000. Its recurring revenue model and strong retention helped deliver operating leverage, while expanded marketing efforts lifted awareness and adoption. To support growth, logistics operations in Kansas City are being expanded to 1 million square feet. Nuuly is projected to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter.



Anthropologie continued its consistent momentum, with 5.7% retail comps, extending more than four years of consecutive quarterly gains. Growth was broad-based across apparel, accessories, shoes and home, while owned brands such as Celandine, Daily Practice, LyreBird and Maeve further strengthened customer appeal. Management expects a mid-single-digit comps gain in the fiscal third quarter.



The Urban Outfitters brand delivered 5% revenue growth and 4.2% retail comps, including an 11% increase in Europe and improved results in North America. Proprietary labels, such as BDG denim and Out from Under lounge, grew more than 30% in the past six months, while collaborations with Nike and Chipotle helped attract customers. The brand is expected to post mid-single-digit comps growth in the second half.



Company-wide, URBN anticipates high-single-digit sales growth in the fiscal third quarter and remains confident in achieving 100 basis points of gross margin expansion in fiscal 2026 despite tariff pressures. With strong brand execution, diversified growth drivers and rising consumer engagement, URBN is well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver continued shareholder value.

URBN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Urban Outfitters have gained 29% year to date against the industry’s decline of 6.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, URBN trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14X, slightly down from the industry’s average of 19.11X. It has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 26.4%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 8.2%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 17 cents and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

URBN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

