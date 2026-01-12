Urban Outfitters Reports Holiday Sales

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters (URBN) announced net sales for the two and eleven months ended December 31, 2025. Total company net sales for the two months ended December 31, 2025, increased 9% compared to the two months ended December 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5%. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9% at Urban Outfitters, 5% at Free People and 3% at Anthropologie. Wholesale segment net sales increased 13%.

For the eleven months ended December 31, 2025, total company net sales increased 11% compared to the eleven months ended December 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 8%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 6%. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15%.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Urban Outfitters shares are down 5.6 percent to $76.99.

