Urban Outfitters Recalls Taper Candle Holders

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. is recalling taper candle holders citing fire risks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves about 5,300 units of Swirled Taper and Sofia Taper candle holders sold in the U.S. In addition, about 300 units were sold in Canada.

The affected products were made out of resin and were sold in various colors. The SKU numbers are located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holders.

The candle holders were manufactured in China and sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters stores across the nation and online from February 2020 through October 2020 for between $12 and $14.

According to the agency, the candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle's flame, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was initiated after the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company received 11 reports of the candle holders catching fire including 1 report of property damage. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to return the recalled candle holders for a full refund.

In similar recalls involving fire risks, Missouri City, Texas-based Adco Trading Inc. in early December called back about 142,740 units of candles, and retailer Kohl's, Inc. in mid November called back about 512,000 units of SONOMA Goods For Life branded three-wick candles.

In August, Fort Worth, Texas-based Pier 1 Imports recalled about 30,810 units of three-Wick Halloween Candles.

