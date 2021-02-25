Urban Outfitters Recalls Margo Taper Candle Holders

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters called back margo taper candle holders citing fire hazard, U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a release.

The recalled candle holders can catch fire if they come in contact with the candle's flame, the statement showed.

The Chinese-made, geometric-shaped holders were sold in small, medium and large sizes with SKU Numbers 0058346800, 0058346818, and 0058346826 respectively.

About 2,700 affected candle holders have been distributed across the country through the company outlets and also online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from August 2020 through November 2020.

Consumers have been urged to stop using the recalled products and return them to any company outlets for a full refund.

There have been no injuries reported, associated with the affected products.

