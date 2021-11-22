Urban Outfitters Q3 Profit Rises; But Shares Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Monday reported third-quarter profit of $88.9 million or $0.89 per share, up from $76.7 million or $0.78 per share last year.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Sales for the quarter rose to $1.13 billion from $987.5 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

URBN closed Monday's trading at $37.27, up $1.10 or 3.04%, on the Nasdaq. However, post regular hours, the stock slipped $3.69 or 9.90%.

