Urban Outfitters' Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Wholesale Sales Rise Y/Y

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN reported impressive results for third-quarter fiscal 2025, wherein both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics improved from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. As a result, shares of URBN rose 7.8% during the after-market trading session yesterday.



The third-quarter results highlighted record sales and profits, driven by strong performance across most brands. Key strategic initiatives included increased marketing efforts that boosted traffic and sales. The company also focused on improving gross margins through higher initial merchandise margins and reduced markdowns. Overall, URBN's strategic focus on customer acquisition, operational efficiency and brand awareness contributed to its successful quarter.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

URBN’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

This lifestyle specialty retailer delivered earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 25% from the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Total net sales increased 6.3% year over year to $1,361.9 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1,334 million.



Total net sales in the Retail segment rose 3.2%, with comparable net sales in this segment increasing 1.5%. This growth was primarily fueled by low single-digit positive gains in both digital channel sales and sales from retail stores. Specifically, comparable Retail net sales rose 5.3% at Free People and 5.8% at Anthropologie but fell 8.9% at Urban Outfitters. We estimated the Retail segment’s sales to increase 2% year over year.



In the Wholesale segment, net sales grew 17.4% year over year due to a 20.3% rise in Free People's wholesale sales, which was attributed to increased sales to department stores and specialty customers. This was somewhat offset by a decline in Urban Outfitters' wholesale sales.



The Nuuly segment saw a significant 48.4% increase in net sales mainly due to a 51% rise in average active subscribers from the prior-year quarter.

Margin & Cost Insights of Urban Outfitters

Gross profit rose 9.4% from the prior-year quarter to $497.3 million. Also, the gross margin expanded 105 basis points (bps) to 36.5%, mainly owing to higher initial merchandise markups across all brands, primarily due to the company's cross-functional initiatives. Moreover, merchandise markdowns in the Retail segment showed improvement, driven by reduced markdowns at Urban Outfitters, though this was partially offset by higher markdowns at Free People. We estimated the gross margin to be 34.6%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up 6.7% year over year to $368.6 million. This increase was mainly due to higher marketing expenses, aimed at boosting customer traffic and sales in the Retail and Nuuly segments, as well as increased payroll costs to support the growth in comparable sales at Retail segment stores. Our model estimated SG&A expenses to increase 5% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A deleveraged 11 bps to 27.1% in the quarter under review.



URBN recorded an operating income of $128.7 million, up 18.1% from $109 million in third-quarter fiscal 2025. As a rate of sales, the operating margin increased 90 bps year over year to 9.4%.

URBN’s Store Update

In the fiscal third quarter, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company opened 25 retail locations, which included six Urban Outfitters stores, six Anthropologie stores and 13 Free People stores (including six FP Movement stores). Also, it closed six retail locations, which included three Urban Outfitters stores, two Anthropologie stores and one Free People store.



As of Oct. 31, 2024, URBN operated 264 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 242 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 216 Free People stores (including 50 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; nine Menus & Venues restaurants; seven Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and two Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores.

Urban Outfitters’ Financial Health Snapshot

Urban Outfitters ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $182.5 million and a total shareholders’ equity of $2.35 billion. As of Oct. 31, 2024, the total inventory was up 10% year over year. Total Retail segment inventory increased 8.1%, driven by the Retail segment’s comparable inventory increasing 3.7% and planned early receipts of holiday merchandise. Meanwhile, the Wholesale segment inventory grew 41.6%, indicating the timing of receipts and the need to support higher sales.



URBN provided net cash of $182.4 million from operating activities as of Oct. 31, 2024. During the nine months ended Oct. 31, 2024, the company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares at a total cost of approximately $52 million. As of the same date, 18 million common shares remained available for repurchase under the program.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

URBN’s Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The company anticipates total sales growth in mid-single digits for the fourth quarter. This growth could result from low single-digit growth in the Retail segment comparable sales and high-teen growth in the Wholesale segment. Furthermore, Nuuly segment revenues are expected to grow in the mid-double digits.



The company expects a gross margin rate improvement of approximately 100 bps for the fourth quarter compared with the prior year, driven by lower markdowns, especially at the Urban Outfitters brand and higher initial product margins from cross-functional initiatives.



SG&A expenses are expected to grow in the mid-single digits, primarily due to increased marketing efforts, aimed at boosting customer growth and sales at Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Nuuly. The company maintains flexibility in variable SG&A spending to adjust according to sales performance.



Inventory levels in the fourth quarter are expected to grow at a pace similar to sales growth.



Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are planned at approximately $210 million. Approximately half of this will be allocated to retail store expansion and support, around 25% to logistics capacity investments, including the Nuuly rental fulfillment center in Raymore, MO, which opened in the fiscal first quarter and the remaining 25% to standard capital investments supporting IT, home office and logistics operations.



The company plans to open approximately 58 new stores and close 31 stores in fiscal 2025. Net new store growth will be driven by FP Movement, Free People and Anthropologie, with plans to open 25 FP Movement stores, 13 Free People stores and 13 Anthropologie stores.



Shares of this Philadelphia, PA-based player have gained 12.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.2% growth.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, The Gap, Inc. GAP and Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 12.6% and 13.6%, respectively, from fiscal 2024 reported levels. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 41.1%.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 38.5% and 0.7%, respectively, from fiscal 2024 reported figures. GAP has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.2%.



Gildan is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally in the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of North America’s apparel market. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The consensus estimate for Gildan’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 15.6% and 1.5%, respectively, from figures of 2023. GIL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.