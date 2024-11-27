Urban Outfitters price target raised to $51 from $43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Urban Outfitters (URBN) to $51 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 that beat on total sales, gross margin and earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the opportunity for investors is the Urban Outfitters brand turnaround.

