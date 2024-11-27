Urban Outfitters price target raised to $49 from $47 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Urban Outfitters (URBN) to $49 from $47 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered another nice earnings beat primarily on higher gross margins. Importantly, demand trends firmed after an early FQ3 hiccup and management is positive on its positioning into holiday season.

