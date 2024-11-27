News & Insights

Urban Outfitters price target raised to $46 from $44 at Telsey Advisory

November 27, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Telsey Advisory raised the firm’s price target on Urban Outfitters (URBN) to $46 from $44 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company delivered a third consecutive quarter of better-than-expected sales, gross margin, and EPS, the analyst tells investors. The firm maintains its rating on the stock since progress towards UO’s profitability turnaround timeframe remains uncertain and may potentially be a longer-term prospect.

