US Markets
URBN

Urban Outfitters predicts 60% fall in same-store sales on slow recovery

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc on Tuesday projected a 60% decline in same-store sales in the second quarter due to tepid demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

May 19 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O on Tuesday projected a 60% decline in same-store sales in the second quarter due to tepid demand recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, sending its shares down 6% in extended trading.

The Free People brand owner has reopened about 40% of its more than 600 stores worldwide, but said initial customer traffic has been sluggish. It expects to open 100 more stores by the first week of June.

"We believe a return to near pre-virus levels will take many quarters and a medical vaccine or cure," Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne told analysts.

Urban Outfitters also reported worse-than-expected preliminary results for first-quarter ended April 30, as its stores remained closed for about half of the quarter due to the coronavirus-led restrictions.

The company's Anthropologie brand reported a 33% decline in same-store sales despite increased discounting as consumers switched to sweatpants and loungewear.

Gross margin decreased to 2% from 31.1% a year earlier, mainly due to higher delivery charges and increased discounts, even as it cut costs through furloughs and decreased investments in its China expansion plans.

Net sales fell 32% to $588.5 million, missing expectations of $627.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company recorded a loss of 77 cents per share, while analysts' had estimated a 29-cent loss.

Urban Outfitters, however, said online business demand remained robust after recording double-digit digital sales in the first quarter, driven mainly by sales in Europe.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

URBN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular