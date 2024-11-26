Urban Outfitters options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Urban Outfitters (URBN) is 8.0x normal with puts leading calls 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $2.96, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.2%.

