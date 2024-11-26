Urban Outfitters options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Urban Outfitters (URBN) is 8.0x normal with puts leading calls 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $2.96, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 9.2%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on URBN:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- URBN Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Citi Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Target & Sets “Positive Catalyst Watch”
- Citi ups Urban Outfitters target, opens ‘positive catalyst watch’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.