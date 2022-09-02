Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Urban Outfitters, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$301m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$967m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Urban Outfitters has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%, it's not as good. NasdaqGS:URBN Return on Capital Employed September 2nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Urban Outfitters' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Urban Outfitters.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Urban Outfitters, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 11%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Urban Outfitters in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Urban Outfitters (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

