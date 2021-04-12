Urban Outfitters Names Tricia Smith Global CEO, Anthropologie Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) announced Tricia Smith has joined the Anthropologie team as the new Global Chief Executive Officer. Smith has over 26 years experience within the Nordstrom merchant organization. In 2019, became Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer, of Tilly's. Hillary Super has stepped down as Global Chief Executive Officer of Anthropologie Group.

Separately, Urban Outfitters reported that total Retail segment comparable net sales thus far during the first quarter have increased by high single-digits from last year.

The Group stated that exceptionally strong triple-digital on-line sales increases have largely offset the loss of store sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.