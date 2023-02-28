Urban Outfitters Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.46 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $40.95 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $1.38 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $31.46 Mln. vs. $40.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.

