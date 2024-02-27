Urban Outfitters Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $47.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $31.4 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $65.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.48 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $47.7 Mln. vs. $31.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

