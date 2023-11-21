Urban Outfitters Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83.01 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $37.23 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.28 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $83.01 Mln. vs. $37.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

