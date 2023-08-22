Urban Outfitters Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $104.09 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $59.47 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.27 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $104.09 Mln. vs. $59.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

