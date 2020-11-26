Urban Outfitters, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$970m, some 4.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.78, 74% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:URBN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Urban Outfitters' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$4.05b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Urban Outfitters is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.88 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.78 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Urban Outfitters' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 25% to US$31.28. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Urban Outfitters at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$23.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Urban Outfitters' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Urban Outfitters' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Urban Outfitters to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Urban Outfitters following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Urban Outfitters analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Urban Outfitters you should be aware of.

