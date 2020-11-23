Urban Outfitters Inc. Earnings Rise In Q3

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $76.70 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $55.65 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $969.61 million from $987.47 million last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $76.70 Mln. vs. $55.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $969.61 Mln vs. $987.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.