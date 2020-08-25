Urban Outfitters Inc. Earnings Fall In Q2

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.40 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $60.32 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $803.27 million from $962.33 million last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $34.40 Mln. vs. $60.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $803.27 Mln vs. $962.33 Mln last year.

