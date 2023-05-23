Urban Outfitters Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $52.8 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $31.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $1.11 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $52.8 Mln. vs. $31.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.