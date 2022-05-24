Urban Outfitters Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.53 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $53.55 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.05 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31.53 Mln. vs. $53.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.