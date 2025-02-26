Urban Outfitters, Inc. Reports Record Q4 and Full-Year Financial Results for Fiscal 2025

Urban Outfitters reports record earnings and sales for Q4 and fiscal year 2025, driven by strong retail and subscription growth.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. announced strong financial results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2025, reporting a net income of $120.3 million and record annual net income of $402.5 million, reflecting earnings per diluted share of $1.28 and $4.26, respectively. Total company net sales reached $1.64 billion for the quarter, marking a 10.1% increase year-over-year, while annual net sales rose 7.7% to $5.55 billion. The company saw significant growth in its Subscription segment, with a 78.4% increase in quarterly net sales, driven by a rise in active subscribers. The Retail segment also posted solid results, particularly for its Anthropologie and Free People brands. Urban Outfitters attributed its success to effective strategic initiatives across all segments and plans to continue expanding its operations. The company remains committed to shareholder value, repurchasing 1.2 million shares in the past year.

Potential Positives

Urban Outfitters reported record net income of $402.5 million for the year ended January 31, 2025, representing a significant increase from $287.7 million the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, the company achieved net income of $120.3 million, nearly triple the $47.8 million reported for the same quarter the prior year.

Total net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 10.1% year-over-year to a record $1.64 billion, and total net sales for the year reached $5.55 billion, a 7.7% increase compared to the previous year.

The Subscription segment saw remarkable growth, with net sales surging by 78.4% in the fourth quarter and 60.4% for the year, indicating strong consumer interest and engagement with the brand's offerings.

Potential Negatives

Comparable Retail segment net sales decreased 3.5% at Urban Outfitters, indicating potential challenges for this brand compared to its counterparts.



Total inventory increased by $70.9 million, or 12.9%, raising concerns about overstocking amid fluctuating consumer demand.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $113.7 million, or 8.5%, which could signal rising operational costs that may impact profitability in the long term.

FAQ

What were Urban Outfitters' net income figures for Q4 2025?

Urban Outfitters reported a net income of $120.3 million for the three months ended January 31, 2025.

How did subscription segment sales perform recently?

Subscription segment net sales increased by 78.4%, driven by a 53.5% rise in average active subscribers.

What brands are included in Urban Outfitters' portfolio?

Urban Outfitters operates brands like Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters, and Nuuly.

How much did total Company net sales increase for FY 2025?

Total Company net sales increased by 7.7% to a record $5.55 billion for the year ended January 31, 2025.

How did Urban Outfitters' gross profit change in Q4 2025?

Gross profit for Q4 2025 increased by 21.5% to $527.7 million compared to the same quarter last year.

$URBN Insider Trading Activity

$URBN insiders have traded $URBN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $URBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY S JR CHERKEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,909,610 .

. TRICIA D SMITH (Global CEO Anthropologie Group) sold 11,730 shares for an estimated $413,963

$URBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $URBN stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced net income of $120.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended January 31, 2025. For the year ended January 31, 2025, net income was a record $402.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $4.26.





For the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, adjusted net income was $98.1 million and $65.8 million, respectively, and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.04 and $0.69, respectively. For the years ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, adjusted net income was $383.9 million and $304.6 million, respectively, and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.06 and $3.23, respectively. Adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the three months ended January 31, 2025, excludes a release of income tax reserves. Adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the year ended January 31, 2025, excludes store impairment and lease abandonment charges and a release of income tax reserves. Adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024, excludes store impairment and lease abandonment charges, an asset impairment charge and a change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release.





Total Company net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2025, increased 10.1% to a record $1.64 billion. Total Company net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2025, increased 9.4% compared to total Company adjusted net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 6.3%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.1%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 8.3% at Anthropologie and 8.0% at Free People and decreased 3.5% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 78.4%. Subscription segment net sales increased by 55.6% compared to Subscription segment adjusted net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2024. The Subscription segment adjusted net sales increase was primarily driven by a 53.5% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 26.2% driven by a 27.0% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores.





For the year ended January 31, 2025, total Company net sales increased 7.7% to a record $5.55 billion. Total Company net sales for the year ended January 31, 2025, increased 7.6% compared to total Company adjusted net sales for the year ended January 31, 2024. Total Retail segment net sales increased 4.7%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 3.4%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 8.9% at Free People and 7.7% at Anthropologie and decreased 8.7% at Urban Outfitters. Subscription segment net sales increased by 60.4%. Subscription segment net sales increased by 56.8% compared to Subscription segment adjusted net sales for the year ended January 31, 2024. The Subscription segment adjusted net sales increase was primarily driven by a 51.3% increase in average active subscribers in the current year versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 15.5% driven by a 17.9% increase in Free People wholesale sales due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores, partially offset by a decrease in Urban Outfitters wholesale sales.





“We are pleased to announce record Q4 revenues and full-year profits,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Our success was driven by strength across all three segments – Retail, Subscription and Wholesale. We believe these results demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and give us confidence in URBN's continued success,” finished Mr. Hayne.





Net sales by brand and segment for the three and twelve-month periods were as follows:















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,

















January 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Net sales by brand























































Anthropologie



(





1)







$





743,030













$





679,524













$





2,426,438













$





2,233,070













Free People



(





2)











410,618

















362,266

















1,460,295

















1,298,974













Urban Outfitters









360,192

















372,566

















1,247,742

















1,352,073













Nuuly









112,524

















63,080

















378,394

















235,859













Menus & Venues









9,756

















8,758

















37,797

















33,261













Total Company





$





1,636,120













$





1,486,194













$





5,550,666













$





5,153,237



































































Net sales by segment























































Retail Segment





$





1,454,996













$





1,368,742













$





4,896,694













$





4,678,698













Subscription Segment



(





3)











112,524

















63,080

















378,394

















235,859













Wholesale Segment









68,600

















54,372

















275,578

















238,680













Total Company





$





1,636,120













$





1,486,194













$





5,550,666













$





5,153,237

















































































Adjusted net sales by brand and segment for the three and twelve-month periods were as follows:















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,

















January 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Adjusted net sales by brand























































Anthropologie



(





1)







$





743,030













$





679,524













$





2,426,438













$





2,233,070













Free People



(





2)











410,618

















362,266

















1,460,295

















1,298,974













Urban Outfitters









360,192

















372,566

















1,247,742

















1,352,073













Nuuly









112,524

















72,309

















378,394

















241,315













Menus & Venues









9,756

















8,758

















37,797

















33,261













Total Company





$





1,636,120













$





1,495,423













$





5,550,666













$





5,158,693



































































Adjusted net sales by segment























































Retail Segment





$





1,454,996













$





1,368,742













$





4,896,694













$





4,678,698













Subscription Segment



(





3)











112,524

















72,309

















378,394

















241,315













Wholesale Segment









68,600

















54,372

















275,578

















238,680













Total Company





$





1,636,120













$





1,495,423













$





5,550,666













$





5,158,693

















































































(1) Anthropologie includes the Anthropologie and Terrain brands.





(2) Free People includes the Free People and FP Movement brands.





(3) The Subscription segment (formerly known as the Nuuly segment) includes the Nuuly brand, which is primarily a monthly women's apparel subscription rental service.









For the three months ended January 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 304 basis points compared to the three months ended January 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 21.5% to $527.7 million from $434.2 million. For the three months ended January 31, 2025, the gross profit rate as a percentage of net sales increased by 203 basis points compared to the adjusted gross profit rate as a percentage of adjusted net sales in the three months ended January 31, 2024. Adjusted gross profit dollars increased by 16.8% to $527.7 million from $451.9 million. The increase in adjusted gross profit rate was primarily due to improved Retail segment markdowns driven by lower markdowns at Urban Outfitters, which were partially offset by an increase at Free People. The increase in adjusted gross profit dollars was due to higher adjusted net sales and the improved adjusted gross profit rate.





For the year ended January 31, 2025, the gross profit rate increased by 142 basis points compared to the year ended January 31, 2024, and gross profit dollars increased 12.3% to $1.93 billion from $1.72 billion. For the year ended January 31, 2025, the adjusted gross profit rate as a percentage of net sales increased by 122 basis points compared to the adjusted gross profit rate as a percentage of adjusted net sales in the year ended January 31, 2024. Adjusted gross profit dollars increased by 11.5% to $1.93 billion from $1.73 billion. The increase in adjusted gross profit rate for the year ended January 31, 2025, was primarily due to higher initial merchandise markups for all segments primarily driven by Company cross-functional initiatives. The increase in adjusted gross profit dollars was due to higher adjusted net sales and the improved adjusted gross profit rate.





As of January 31, 2025, total inventory increased by $70.9 million, or 12.9%, compared to total inventory as of January 31, 2024. Total Retail segment inventory increased 10.1%. Retail segment comparable inventory increased 11.3%. Wholesale segment inventory increased 43.7%. The increase in inventory for both segments was to support increased sales and planned early receipts.





For the three months ended January 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $31.9 million, or 8.6%, compared to the three months ended January 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 33 basis points as a percentage of net sales and expressed as a percentage of adjusted net sales leveraged 18 basis points compared to the three months ended January 31, 2024. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to adjusted net sales was primarily related to a leverage in store payroll expenses due to the Retail segment stores net sales growth. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.





For the year ended January 31, 2025, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $113.7 million, or 8.5%, compared to the year ended January 31, 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses deleveraged 19 basis points as a percentage of net sales and expressed as a percentage of adjusted net sales deleveraged 22 basis points compared to the year ended January 31, 2024. The deleverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to adjusted net sales was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily related to increased marketing expenses to support customer growth and increased sales in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the Retail segment stores net sales growth.





The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2025, was 8.1%, compared to 25.4% in the three months ended January 31, 2024. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2025 was 19.5%, compared to 24.6% in the year ended January 31, 2024. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months and year ended January 31, 2025, was primarily due to the tax benefit from the release of a portion of our income tax reserves as a result of a lapse of the statute of limitations for federal tax purposes. The adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2025, was 25.0%, compared to 25.3% for the three months ended January 31, 2024. The Company’s adjusted effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2025, was 23.9%, compared to 24.6% in the year ended January 31, 2024.





Net income for the three months ended January 31, 2025, was $120.3 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.28. Adjusted net income for the three months ended January 31, 2025 was $98.1 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.04. Net income for the year ended January 31, 2025, was a record $402.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $4.26. Adjusted net income for the year ended January 31, 2025, was $383.9 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.06.





On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 1.2 million shares for approximately $52 million. As of January 31, 2025, 18.0 million common shares were remaining under the program.





During the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, the Company opened a total of 57 new retail locations including: 37 Free People stores (including 25 FP Movement stores), 13 Anthropologie stores and 7 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 30 retail locations including: 14 Urban Outfitters stores, 11 Anthropologie stores and 5 Free People stores.





Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 255 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 239 Anthropologie stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 230 Free People stores (including 63 FP Movement stores) in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 9 Menus & Venues restaurants, 7 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores as of January 31, 2025. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women's apparel subscription rental service which offers a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.





A conference call will be held today to discuss fourth quarter results and will be webcast at 5:00 pm. ET at:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g8t6it8j/



.





As used in this document, unless otherwise defined, "Anthropologie" refers to the Company's Anthropologie and Terrain brands and "Free People" refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.







This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, including geopolitical instability, impacts of the conflict in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises (such as the coronavirus (COVID-19)), labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.







(Tables follow)











URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)







































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,

















January 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024















Net sales





$





1,636,120













$





1,486,194













$





5,550,666













$





5,153,237













Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges)









1,108,439

















1,041,526

















3,619,395

















3,425,958













Store impairment and lease abandonment charges









—

















10,483

















4,601

















11,875













Gross profit









527,681

















434,185

















1,926,670

















1,715,404













Selling, general and administrative expenses









402,367

















370,445

















1,452,906

















1,339,205













Asset impairment









—

















6,404

















—

















6,404













Income from operations









125,314

















57,336

















473,764

















369,795













Other income, net









5,592

















6,689

















26,408

















11,812













Income before income taxes









130,906

















64,025

















500,172

















381,607













Income tax expense









10,605

















16,274

















97,710

















93,933













Net income





$





120,301













$





47,751













$





402,462













$





287,674

































































Net income per common share:





















































Basic





$





1.30













$





0.51













$





4.34













$





3.10













Diluted





$





1.28













$





0.50













$





4.26













$





3.05

































































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





















































Basic









92,279,466

















92,786,380

















92,684,127

















92,697,751













Diluted









94,259,134

















94,805,976

















94,448,046

















94,327,785





















































































































AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES





















































Net sales









100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%













100.0





%









Cost of sales (excluding store impairment and lease abandonment charges)









67.7





%













70.1





%













65.2





%













66.5





%









Store impairment and lease abandonment charges









—

















0.7





%













0.1





%













0.2





%









Gross profit









32.3





%













29.2





%













34.7





%













33.3





%









Selling, general and administrative expenses









24.6





%













24.8





%













26.2





%













26.0





%









Asset impairment









—

















0.5





%













—

















0.1





%









Income from operations









7.7





%













3.9





%













8.5





%













7.2





%









Other income, net









0.3





%













0.4





%













0.5





%













0.2





%









Income before income taxes









8.0





%













4.3





%













9.0





%













7.4





%









Income tax expense









0.6





%













1.1





%













1.7





%













1.8





%









Net income









7.4





%













3.2





%













7.3





%













5.6





%



























































































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(amounts in thousands, except share data)









(unaudited)

























January 31,

















January 31,





















2025

















2024

















ASSETS































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





290,481













$





178,321













Marketable securities









319,949

















286,744













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,384 and $1,465, respectively









74,014

















67,008













Inventory









621,146

















550,242













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









187,206

















200,188













Total current assets









1,492,796

















1,282,503













Property and equipment, net









1,331,077

















1,286,541













Operating lease right-of-use assets









942,666

















920,396













Marketable securities









410,208

















314,152













Other assets









342,733

















307,617













Total Assets





$





4,519,480













$





4,111,209











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





295,767













$





253,342













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









227,149

















226,645













Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities









552,763

















514,218













Total current liabilities









1,075,679

















994,205













Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities









871,209

















851,853













Other non-current liabilities









101,088

















152,611













Total Liabilities









2,047,976

















1,998,669









































Shareholders’ equity:





























Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued









—

















—













Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 92,281,748 and 92,787,522 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





9













9













Additional paid-in-capital









15,067

















37,943













Retained earnings









2,503,068

















2,113,735













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(46,640





)













(39,147





)









Total Shareholders’ Equity









2,471,504

















2,112,540













Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity





$





4,519,480













$





4,111,209































































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(amounts in thousands)









(unaudited)





























Twelve Months Ended

























January 31,

























2025

















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Net income









$





402,462













$





287,674













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













115,425

















102,487













Non-cash lease expense













214,605

















202,265













(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes













(2,966





)













24,711













Share-based compensation expense













31,039

















30,508













Amortization of tax credit investment













17,224

















15,906













Store impairment and lease abandonment charges













4,601

















11,875













Asset impairment













—

















6,404













Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net













1,641

















309













Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Receivables













(7,319





)













3,708













Inventory













(72,945





)













38,785













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(17,471





)













(53,532





)









Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities













59,690

















74,185













Operating lease liabilities













(243,152





)













(235,874





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













502,834

















509,411













Cash flows from investing activities:

































Cash paid for property and equipment













(182,581





)













(199,625





)









Cash paid for marketable securities













(542,944





)













(649,389





)









Sales and maturities of marketable securities













416,756

















347,366













Initial cash payment for tax credit investment













—

















(20,000





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(308,769





)













(521,648





)









Cash flows from financing activities:

































Proceeds from the exercise of stock options













851

















594













Share repurchases related to share repurchase program













(52,262





)













—













Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards













(15,402





)













(8,407





)









Tax credit investment liability payments













(10,301





)













(4,319





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(77,114





)













(12,132





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













(4,791





)













1,430













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













112,160

















(22,939





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













178,321

















201,260













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





290,481













$





178,321























































Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of certain events outside of normal, or “core,” business and operations, by considering adjusted financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Examples of items that we consider non-core include store impairment and lease abandonment charges, a release of income tax reserves, an asset impairment charge and a change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly. In order to improve the transparency of our disclosures, provide a meaningful presentation of results from our core business operations and improve period-over-period comparability, we have included certain adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2025 and 2024 that exclude the impact of these non-core business items.





We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring results of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying results of operations and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. Management uses adjusted financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance.





Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company’s financial position, results of operations or cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company’s actual and future financial condition and performance. These adjusted financial measures are not consistent with GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.











URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(amounts in thousands, except per share data)













(unaudited)





















































Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Net Sales:

















































Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025

















2024

















$'s

















% Change

















$'s























































Net sales (GAAP)





$





1,636,120

















10.1





%









$





1,486,194













Adjustments:









































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























9,229













Adjusted net sales (Non-GAAP)





$





1,636,120

















9.4





%









$





1,495,423



























































Twelve Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025

















2024

















$'s

















% Change

















$'s























































Net sales (GAAP)





$





5,550,666

















7.7





%









$





5,153,237













Adjustments:









































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























5,456













Adjusted net sales (Non-GAAP)





$





5,550,666

















7.6





%









$





5,158,693































































































Reconciliation of Subscription Segment Adjusted Net Sales:

















































Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025

















2024

















$'s

















% Change

















$'s























































Net sales (GAAP)





$





112,524

















78.4





%









$





63,080













Adjustments:









































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























9,229













Adjusted net sales (Non-GAAP)





$





112,524

















55.6





%









$





72,309



























































Twelve Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025

















2024

















$'s

















% Change

















$'s























































Net sales (GAAP)





$





378,394

















60.4





%









$





235,859













Adjustments:









































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























5,456













Adjusted net sales (Non-GAAP)





$





378,394

















56.8





%









$





241,315



































































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















(unaudited)





































































Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Gross Profit:





























































Three Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s













% of Net Sales

















$'s













% of Net Sales













% of Adj. Net Sales



































































Gross profit (GAAP)





$





527,681













32.3





%









$





434,185













29.2





%

















Adjustments:





















































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

























7,220





























Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









—

























10,483





























Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)





$





527,681













32.3





%









$





451,888





















30.2





%



































































Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s













% of Net Sales

















$'s













% of Net Sales













% of Adj. Net Sales



































































Gross profit (GAAP)





$





1,926,670













34.7





%









$





1,715,404













33.3





%

















Adjustments:





















































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

























4,268





























Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









4,601

























11,875





























Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)





$





1,931,271













34.8





%









$





1,731,547





















33.6





%











































































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















(unaudited)





































































Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income from Operations:





























































Three Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s













% of Net Sales

















$'s













% of Net Sales













% of Adj. Net Sales



































































Income from operations (GAAP)





$





125,314













7.7





%









$





57,336













3.9





%

















Adjustments:





















































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

























7,220





























Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









—

























10,483





























Asset impairment charge (c)









—

























6,404





























Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)





$





125,314













7.7





%









$





81,443





















5.4





%



































































Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s













% of Net Sales

















$'s













% of Net Sales













% of Adj. Net Sales



































































Income from operations (GAAP)





$





473,764













8.5





%









$





369,795













7.2





%

















Adjustments:





















































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

























4,268





























Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









4,601

























11,875





























Asset impairment charge (c)









—

























6,404





























Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)





$





478,365













8.6





%









$





392,342





















7.6





%



























































































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures













(amounts in thousands, except per share data)













(unaudited)





































Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:

















Three Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025













2024

















$'s

















$'s



































Income before income taxes (GAAP)





$





130,906













$





64,025













Adjustments:

























Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

















7,220













Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









—

















10,483













Asset impairment charge (c)









—

















6,404













Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)





$





130,906













$





88,132





































Income tax expense (GAAP)





$





10,605













$





16,274













Adjustments:

























Provision for income taxes on adjustments (d)









—

















6,054













Release of income tax reserves (e)









22,172

















—













Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP)





$





32,777













$





22,328





































Effective income tax rate (GAAP)









8.1





%













25.4





%









Adjustments





16.9













(0.1





)









Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP)









25.0





%













25.3





%







































Twelve Months Ended

















January 31,

















2025













2024

















$'s

















$'s



































Income before income taxes (GAAP)





$





500,172













$





381,607













Adjustments:

























Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—

















4,268













Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









4,601

















11,875













Asset impairment charge (c)









—

















6,404













Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)





$





504,773













$





404,154





































Income tax expense (GAAP)





$





97,710













$





93,933













Adjustments:

























Provision for income taxes on adjustments (d)









966

















5,663













Release of income tax reserves (e)









22,172

















—













Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP)





$





120,848













$





99,596





































Effective income tax rate (GAAP)









19.5





%













24.6





%









Adjustments





4.4













0.0













Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP)









23.9





%













24.6





%



























































URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

















(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

















(unaudited)

















































































Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

































Three Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s

















% of Net Sales

















$'s

















% of Net Sales

















% of Adj. Net Sales















































































Net income (GAAP)





$





120,301

















7.4





%









$





47,751

















3.2





%





















Adjustments:

































































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























7,220





































Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









—





























10,483





































Asset impairment charge (c)









—





























6,404





































Provision for income taxes on adjustments (d)









—





























(6,054





)

































Release of income tax reserves (e)









(22,172





)

























—





































Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





98,129

















6.0





%









$





65,804





























4.4





%









































































Diluted EPS (GAAP)





$





1.28

























$





0.50





































Adjustments, net of tax









(0.24





)

























0.19





































Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)





$





1.04

























$





0.69











































































































Twelve Months Ended





















January 31,





















2025

















2024





















$'s

















% of Net Sales

















$'s

















% of Net Sales

















% of Adj. Net Sales















































































Net income (GAAP)





$





402,462

















7.3





%









$





287,674

















5.6





%





















Adjustments:

































































Change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly (a)









—





























4,268





































Store impairment and lease abandonment charges (b)









4,601





























11,875





































Asset impairment charge (c)









—





























6,404





































Provision for income taxes on adjustments (d)









(966





)

























(5,663





)

































Release of income tax reserves (e)









(22,172





)

























—





































Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)





$





383,925

















6.9





%









$





304,558





























5.9





%









































































Diluted EPS (GAAP)





$





4.26

























$





3.05





































Adjustments, net of tax









(0.20





)

























0.18





































Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)





$





4.06

























$





3.23





































































































(a) During the three months ended January 31, 2024, the Company changed the revenue recognition method for Nuuly from recognizing the monthly subscription fee revenue in the period the customer is billed to recognizing over the monthly period over which the customer’s subscription fee pertains. The Company also changed the period over which it amortizes rental product to align with the change in revenue recognition method. The impact for the three months ended January 31, 2024, was a reduction in “Net sales” of $9,229 and a reduction in “Cost of sales” of $2,009, resulting in a net reduction of $7,220 in “Gross profit.” The impact for the year ended January 31, 2024 was a reduction in "Net sales" of $5,456 and a reduction in "Cost of sales" of $1,188, resulting in a net reduction of $4,268 in "Gross profit."













































































(b) Store impairment charges relate to one retail location during the twelve months ended January 31, 2025, and 11 and 15 retail locations during the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2024, respectively. The Company also recorded lease abandonment charges for one retail location during the twelve months ended January 31, 2025 and two retail locations during the three months ended January 31, 2024.













































































(c) The asset impairment charge relates to the write-off of “Property and equipment, net” of the Nuuly Thrift marketplace during the three and twelve months ended January 31, 2024, which the Company wound down in fiscal 2025.













































































(d) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate in effect for the respective non-GAAP adjustments.













































































(e) The Company recorded a one-time tax benefit for the release of a portion of our income tax reserves as a result of a lapse of the statute of limitations for federal tax purposes.











































































