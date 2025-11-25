Urban Outfitters Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $116.440 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $102.911 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $1.529 billion from $1.361 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116.440 Mln. vs. $102.911 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.529 Bln vs. $1.361 Bln last year.

