Urban Outfitters Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $108.35 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $61.77 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $1.329 billion from $1.200 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.35 Mln. vs. $61.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.329 Bln vs. $1.200 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.