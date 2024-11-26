Urban Outfitters Inc. Profit Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $102.91 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $83.01 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.361 billion from $1.281 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $102.91 Mln. vs. $83.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.361 Bln vs. $1.281 Bln last year.

