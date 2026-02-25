Urban Outfitters Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $96.3 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $120.3 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.5 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.80 billion from $1.64 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.3 Mln. vs. $120.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.80 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.

