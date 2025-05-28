Urban Outfitters Hits a New 52-Week High: What's Next for Investors?

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s URBN shares reached a 52-week high of $75.57 yesterday before closing at $75.26. So far, the URBN stock has rallied 37.1% against the Zacks Retail-Apparel and Shoes industry’s sharp 12.3% decline.



This leading lifestyle specialty retailer’s ongoing strategic initiative and operational efficiencies have enabled it to outperform the broader Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 0.6% and decline of 1.8%, respectively, during the same period.

URBN Stock's YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, technical indicators support Urban Outfitters’ strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50 and 200-day SMAs (simple moving averages) of $53.43 and $47.65, respectively, highlighting a continued uptrend. This technical strength, along with sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and investors’ confidence in URBN’s financial health and growth prospects.

URBN Trades Above 50 & 200-Day SMAs



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

URBN’s Strategic Growth Trajectory

The company continues to prove its resilience and foresight through a strategic approach that balances innovation with operational excellence. The company is not merely reacting to industry shifts; it is shaping them. With a diversified brand portfolio and data-informed expansion strategy, URBN is advancing in high-growth areas while reinforcing its core strengths. Its evolving business model includes physical retail, digital commerce, rental services and wholesale, each contributing meaningfully to top-line momentum and long-term shareholder value.



From an operational standpoint, URBN has demonstrated strong discipline and efficiency. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the gross margin expansion of 278 basis points was driven not just by favorable cost shifts but also by sustainable operational enhancements, such as lower markdowns and more efficient fulfillment methods.



Logistics initiatives, including reducing the number of packages per order and transitioning more shipments from air to sea, have resulted in significant delivery expense leverage. Meanwhile, store occupancy costs were better absorbed, thanks to higher comparable sales, reflecting a healthy scaling of the business model.



Each of URBN’s brands is showing notable strength, with Anthropologie and Free People continuing to deliver healthy double-digit profit margins. Anthropologie has been a standout performer with 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit operating profit growth, driven by a compelling product assortment and increased digital traffic.



Free People and FP Movement have emerged as key growth drivers, with FP Movement posting 29% total sales growth in the fiscal first quarter, powered by strong retail and wholesale traction. The turnaround in Urban Outfitters is taking hold, with a global comp of 2.1%, a particularly strong 14% comp in Europe, and renewed engagement from a younger demographic through strategic product and marketing efforts.



Looking ahead, URBN has laid out a confident yet measured outlook for the fiscal second quarter. The company expects high-single-digit growth across total sales. In the Retail segment, comparable sales are projected to grow in the mid-single digits, driven by mid-single-digit growth at Anthropologie and Free People, and low-single-digit growth at Urban Outfitters. The Wholesale segment is projected to achieve low-double-digit revenue growth. The subscription rental business Nuuly is expected to deliver mid-double-digit revenue growth, supported by continued increases in active subscribers. Even with potential headwinds like tariffs, URBN anticipates 50-100 basis points of gross margin improvement for the year, emphasizing its ability to offset external risks through internal agility and cost management.

Is URBN a Value Play Stock?

Urban Outfitters stands out as a compelling value play within the industry, trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.15, below the industry average of 1.76 and the sector average of 1.59. This undervaluation highlights its potential for investors seeking attractive entry points in the retail space. URBN's Value Score of A emphasizes its investment appeal.

URBN Looks Attractive From a Valuation Standpoint



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Revisions Favor Urban Outfitters Stock

The positive sentiment surrounding URBN is reflected in the upward revisions in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. In the past seven days, the consensus estimate has moved up 28 cents to $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year and by 29 cents to $5.29 for the next fiscal year, indicating year-over-year growth of 20% and 8.7%, respectively. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year’s sales is pegged at $5.97 billion and $6.33 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 7.6% and 6.1%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Word on URBN

Urban Outfitters is a strong value pick, backed by disciplined operations, diversified growth channels and consistent brand performance. Strategic expansion in high-growth segments like FP Movement and Nuuly, along with improved margins and cost efficiencies, support a healthy profit outlook. Positive earnings revisions and attractive valuation further highlight its investment appeal. URBN’s momentum and adaptability make it a compelling choice for long-term growth-focused investors. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks are Canada Goose GOOS, Genesco Inc. GCO and Allbirds Inc. BIRD.



Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. GOOS is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s current fiscal year’s earnings and sales implies growth of 10% and 2.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Canada Goose delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.2%.



Genesco is a Nashville-based specialty retail and branded company. It sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company currently has a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCO’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales implies growth of 62.8% and 0.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. Genesco delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.2%.



Allbirds is a lifestyle brand that uses naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allbirds’ current financial year’s earnings implies growth of 16.1% from the year-ago actual. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.