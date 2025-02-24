URBAN OUTFITTERS Earnings Preview: Recent $URBN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

URBAN OUTFITTERS ($URBN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,664,225,778 and earnings of $0.97 per share.

URBAN OUTFITTERS Insider Trading Activity

URBAN OUTFITTERS insiders have traded $URBN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY S JR CHERKEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,909,610 .

. TRICIA D SMITH (Global CEO Anthropologie Group) sold 11,730 shares for an estimated $413,963

URBAN OUTFITTERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of URBAN OUTFITTERS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

