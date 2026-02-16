Urban Outfitters' Co-President Sells 18,666 Shares for $1.4 Million

Key Points

Urban Outfitters Co-President sold 18,666 shares indirectly through trusts over two days, worth approximately $1.35 million at a weighted-average price of $72.55 per share.

The transaction resulted in post-sale direct and indirect holdings of 1,176,273 and 2,015,949 shares, respectively.

Margaret Hayne, Co-President & CCO of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), disposed of 18,666 shares in multiple open-market transactions from Feb. 4-5, 2026, for a total transaction value of $1,354,130.05 according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 18,666 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,176,273 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,015,949 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$83.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($72.55); post-transaction value based on Feb. 5, 2026 market close ($72.55).

Key questions

What is the source of the shares sold in this transaction?

All shares were disposed of via family trusts, as detailed in the filing footnotes, with no impact on direct holdings.

All shares were disposed of via family trusts, as detailed in the filing footnotes, with no impact on direct holdings. How does this transaction compare to Hayne's historical trading cadence and capacity?

The 18,666-share sale matches Hayne's historical median sell size, having sold the same number of indirect shares in December.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.00 billion Net income (TTM) $488.95 million Employees 29,000 1-year price change 25.37%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Feb. 5, 2026.

Company snapshot

Urban Outfitters is a diversified specialty retailer with a multi-brand portfolio and a strong presence in both physical stores and digital channels. The company utilizes a combination of retail, wholesale, and subscription models to reach a diverse customer base and drive revenue growth.

Its brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Bhldn, Terrain, and Nuuly.

The retailer targets young adults and women aged 18 to 45, focusing on fashion-forward, lifestyle-oriented consumers in North America and Europe.

What this transaction means for investors

It should be noted that after the Feb 4 and 5 transactions, Haynes also sold another 18,666 indirect shares on the 10th and 11th, for a combined value of $1.33 million.

Investors may be seeing a pattern of 18,666 URBN shares being sold, and that’s no coincidence: she has a Rule 105b-1 trading plan that allows her to schedule a sell or buy of URBN shares in advance. Her husband, and fellow Co-President and CEO Richard A. Hayne, also on his own plan, and their shares are often sold around the same time.

The frequent occurrence of sales shouldn’t concern investors, as both executives planned these transactions in advance, and the company has flourished over the last three years.

The retailer’s share price surged approximately 36% in 2025, and with a third straight year of stock gains, record-breaking revenue, and net income numbers, Urban Outfitters' stock is poised for long-term success.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

