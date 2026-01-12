Urban Outfitters Co-President Sell Shares For $14 Million Amid Record Year

Key Points

Urban Outfitters Co-President sold 18,666 shares indirectly for a total of approximately $1.4 million between Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 2025.

All shares were disposed of via indirect holdings attributed to trust entities, with no impact on direct ownership.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Margaret Hayne, Co-President & CCO of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), executed the indirect sale of 18,666 shares across multiple open-market transactions on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 2025, for a transaction value of ~$1.4 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 18,666 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,176,273 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,337,392 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$96.28 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($77.41); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close ($81.85).

Key questions

How material is the transaction relative to Margaret Hayne’s overall ownership?

The sale left Hayne with over 3.5 million shares across direct and indirect accounts.

The sale left Hayne with over 3.5 million shares across direct and indirect accounts. What entities were involved in the disposition?

All shares were sold from trust-managed, indirect accounts.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.00 billion Net income (TTM) $488.95 million Employees 29,000 *1-year price change 25.56%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Urban Outfitters is a diversified specialty retailer with a multi-brand portfolio and a strong presence in both physical stores and digital channels. The company utilizes a combination of retail, wholesale, and subscription models to reach a diverse customer base and drive revenue growth.

Its brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Bhldn, Terrain, and Nuuly.

The retailer targets young adults and women aged 18 to 45, focusing on fashion-forward, lifestyle-oriented consumers in North America and Europe.

What this transaction means for investors

Margaret Hayne and her husband, Richard A. Hayne, CEO & Chairman of the Board, have both been heavily active with their insider shares within the last month.

The couple has been selling shares back and forth, with both executives selling shares as recent as Jan. 8, 2026. By the end of that day, the CCO was left with 2.16 million indirect shares. The CEO was left with 17.71 million direct shares, less than the 17.91 million he had on Dec. 10, which was around the same time as the CCO’s previously mentioned December sales.

If there were a time for an insider to sell shares at a high, now would be the perfect time, as Urban Outfitters' stock surged approximately 36% in 2025, and then followed up by reaching a record high of $84.35 on Jan. 8, 2026. Combine that with record revenue and net income numbers, and Urban Outfitters' stock is poised for long-term success.

Glossary

Indirect sale: A transaction where securities are sold through an entity, such as a trust, rather than by the individual directly.

Open-market transaction: The buying or selling of securities on a public exchange at prevailing market prices.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing that insiders must submit to report changes in their ownership of a company's securities.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset or security.

Trust entity: A legal arrangement where assets are managed by a trustee for the benefit of specific individuals or groups.

Direct ownership: Securities held in an individual's own name, not through intermediaries like trusts or funds.

Indirect holdings: Securities owned through another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than held personally.

Systematic disposition cadence: A regular, planned schedule of selling securities over time.

Weighted average price: The average price of securities sold, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Liquidity conditions: The ease with which an asset can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Subscription rental services: Business model where customers pay recurring fees to rent products, such as clothing, for a set period.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.