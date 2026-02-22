Urban Outfitters CCO Sells 18,666 Shares for $1.3 Million

Key Points

Co-President Margaret Hayne sold 18,666 shares indirectly for a total transaction value of approximately $1.3 million, with a weighted-average price of approximately $71.87 per share on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 2026.

Her husband and fellow Co-President Richard A. Hayne sold 40,000 indirect shares between Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Margaret Hayne, Co-President & CCO of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), disposed of 18,666 shares via indirect open-market sales on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $1.3 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 18,666 Transaction value $1.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,176,273 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,034,615 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $85.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($71.87); post-transaction value based on Feb. 3, 2026 market close ($71.87).

Key questions

What proportion of Margaret Hayne's Urban Outfitters stake was impacted by this transaction?

The 18,666 shares sold represented 0.58% of Hayne's aggregate Urban Outfitters holdings and 0.91% of her indirect holdings, leaving her with 1,176,273 direct shares and 2,034,615 indirect shares post-transaction.

All shares were disposed indirectly, attributed to family trusts as noted in the footnotes.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6 billion Net income (TTM) $488.95 million Employees 11,310 1-year price change (as of Feb. 21, 2026) 22.38%

Company snapshot

Urban Outfitters is a diversified specialty retailer with a multi-brand portfolio and a strong presence in both physical stores and digital channels. The company utilizes a combination of retail, wholesale, and subscription models to reach a diverse customer base and drive revenue growth.

Its brands include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Bhldn, Terrain, and Nuuly.

The retailer targets young adults and women aged 18 to 45, focusing on fashion-forward, lifestyle-oriented consumers in North America and Europe.

What this transaction means for investors

At this point, these sales are just business as usual for Hayne and her husband. With how their Rule 105b-1 trading plan is set up, they have structured pre-determined sales that occur almost every week. Last week, Richard Haynes sold 40,000 indirect common shares on Feb. 17 and 18, 2026, for a total sale amount of approximately $2.8 million. And the week before that, Margaret Haynes sold 18,666 indirect shares on the 10th and 11th, for a combined value of $1.33 million.

Investors should consider these sales routine and not affect their investing decisions for the time being. And for the Co-Presidents, their trading plan is paying off well, as URBN stock is still sitting high after a strong run in 2025. The stock is currently down 9.40% for the year of 2026 (as of Feb. 21), but a small price pullback was expected at some point because the stock was simply overbought, having risen dramatically over the last three years, and the price can’t keep rising every day without any breaks.

Now, actually, maybe a great time to consider investing in Urban Outfitters’ stock because the price has pulled back, and the company is still poised for long-term success.

