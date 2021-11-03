Urban Outfitters Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for URBN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.20, changing hands as high as $35.21 per share. Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of URBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, URBN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.02 per share, with $42.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.18.

