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Urban Outfitters And DoorDash Launch On-Demand Retail Partnership Targeting Gen Z

May 13, 2026 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lifestyle brand Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) and DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) announced Wednesday a nationwide partnership to expand on-demand retail services. DoorDash is a local commerce platform connecting consumers with neighborhood businesses and services.

The partnership enables Urban Outfitters to deliver its fashion, accessories, beauty, gifting, and lifestyle products directly to customers with greater speed and convenience. Through the partnership, customers can now access Urban Outfitters' complete assortment via the DoorDash platform.

The partnership launches with "Deliver Joy," an experiential campaign centered on style, celebration, and self-expression. The timing aligns with graduation season, targeting customers seeking styles and essentials for graduation celebrations and last-minute plans.

The "Deliver Joy" program features multi-touchpoint activations, exclusive offers, and graduation-focused experiences across the nation.

Customers can begin shopping Urban Outfitters on DoorDash immediately by downloading the DoorDash app and visiting the Urban Outfitters storefront within the platform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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