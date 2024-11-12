Urban Logistics REIT Sees Insider Stock Purchases

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT plc has seen significant insider buying as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Richard Moffitt acquired 89,285 shares, while Jonathan Gray, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company’s Investment Adviser, purchased 25,000 shares. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflect a strong vote of confidence from key leadership in the company’s future performance.

For further insights into GB:SHED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.