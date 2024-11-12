Urban Logistics REIT Sees Insider Stock Purchases

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.
Urban Logistics REIT plc has seen significant insider buying as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Richard Moffitt acquired 89,285 shares, while Jonathan Gray, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company’s Investment Adviser, purchased 25,000 shares. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflect a strong vote of confidence from key leadership in the company’s future performance.
