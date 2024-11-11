Urban Logistics REIT Executive Increases Shareholding

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT plc’s COO/CFO, Jamie Waldegrave, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 9,041 shares at an average price of 110.037 pence each. This transaction boosts Waldegrave’s total shareholding to 26,649 shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects amidst a dynamic market environment.

