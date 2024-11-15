News & Insights

Urban Logistics REIT Chairman Increases Shareholding

November 15, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Nigel Rich, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Urban Logistics REIT plc, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing an additional 40,000 shares at 110.5 pence each. This acquisition raises his total shareholding to 630,536 shares, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

