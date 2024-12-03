Urban Logistics REIT Buys Back 400,000 Shares

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT Plc has repurchased 400,000 of its own shares at an average price of 108.3175 pence per share, holding them in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 470,235,411 voting shares in circulation, impacting shareholder interest calculations under FCA rules. Investors may find this strategic move indicative of the company’s future financial positioning.

