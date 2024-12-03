News & Insights

Stocks

Urban Logistics REIT Buys Back 400,000 Shares

December 03, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Urban Logistics REIT Plc has repurchased 400,000 of its own shares at an average price of 108.3175 pence per share, holding them in treasury. This transaction leaves the company with 470,235,411 voting shares in circulation, impacting shareholder interest calculations under FCA rules. Investors may find this strategic move indicative of the company’s future financial positioning.

For further insights into GB:SHED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.