Urban Logistics Director Bolsters Shareholding with New Purchase

November 15, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Urban Logistics REIT plc (GB:SHED) has released an update.

Urban Logistics REIT PLC has announced that Bruce Anderson, an Independent Non-Executive Director, has expanded his stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 additional shares at 110.74 pence each. This transaction increases Anderson’s total holdings to 100,000 shares, highlighting confidence in the company’s future performance. The purchase was conducted on the London Stock Exchange.

