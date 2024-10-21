Urban Infrastructure Group Starts New Ontario Projects

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc (TSE:UIG) has released an update.

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. has initiated construction on over 400 new residential units in Southern Ontario, with projects underway in Pickering and Oakville. Having already completed over 500 units in fiscal 2024, the company is strategically positioned to benefit from expected market improvements as housing activity begins to pick up.

For further insights into TSE:UIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.