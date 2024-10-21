News & Insights

Stocks

Urban Infrastructure Group Starts New Ontario Projects

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc (TSE:UIG) has released an update.

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. has initiated construction on over 400 new residential units in Southern Ontario, with projects underway in Pickering and Oakville. Having already completed over 500 units in fiscal 2024, the company is strategically positioned to benefit from expected market improvements as housing activity begins to pick up.

For further insights into TSE:UIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.