urban-gro (UGRO) Price Target Increased by 2,400.00% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for urban-gro (NasdaqCM:UGRO) has been revised to $76.50 / share. This is an increase of 2,400.00% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,876.65% from the latest reported closing price of $2.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in urban-gro. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 26.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGRO is 0.00%, an increase of 55.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.23% to 763K shares. The put/call ratio of UGRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 30.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 157K shares representing 20.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing a decrease of 55.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 52.46% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 111K shares representing 14.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 102K shares representing 13.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%.

Geode Capital Management holds 93K shares representing 12.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing a decrease of 9.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGRO by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.