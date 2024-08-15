Urban-gro Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Urban-gro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00

Urban-gro Inc is an integrated professional services and construction design-build firm. Its business focuses predominantly on providing fee-based knowledge-based services as well as the value-added reselling of equipment. The company offers value-added architectural, engineering, systems procurement and integration, and construction design-build solutions to customers operating in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and industrial and other commercial (Commercial) sectors. It derives revenue predominately from the sale of equipment systems, services, construction design-build, and other various immaterial contracts with customers.

Urban-gro: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Urban-gro's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.29%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Urban-gro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -13.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban-gro's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban-gro's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Urban-gro's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

