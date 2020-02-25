US Markets

Urban gardens in Mexico fight hummingbirds' extinction

Contributor
Diego Oré Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Mexicans have created more than a hundred urban gardens, most of them in the capital Mexico City, in an attempt to attract hummingbirds that have seen their natural habitat gradually destroyed as cities sprawl.

By pollinating, the hummingbirds help conserve more than a thousand different plant species, some of which Mexico exports to Canada and as far as Japan. Rodriguez also said the tiny birds have a fast metabolism and constantly need to feed.

Rodriguez's colleague, Maria del Coro Arizmendi, in 2014 started a garden with the bird's favorite plants, like myrtle and lantanas, in an area belonging to the country's National Autonomous University in Mexico City.

Rodriguez said more hummingbirds, mostly broad-billed and beryl species, have arrived in the garden in recent years. In the meantime, it has also attracted other pollinators such as bees, butterflies and bumblebees.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

8 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular