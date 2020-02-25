Urban gardens in Mexico fight hummingbirds' extinction

By pollinating, the hummingbirds help conserve more than a thousand different plant species, some of which Mexico exports to Canada and as far as Japan. Rodriguez also said the tiny birds have a fast metabolism and constantly need to feed.

Rodriguez's colleague, Maria del Coro Arizmendi, in 2014 started a garden with the bird's favorite plants, like myrtle and lantanas, in an area belonging to the country's National Autonomous University in Mexico City.

Rodriguez said more hummingbirds, mostly broad-billed and beryl species, have arrived in the garden in recent years. In the meantime, it has also attracted other pollinators such as bees, butterflies and bumblebees.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.